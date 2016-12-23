Glendale Unified holds fourth annual toy drive

Glendale Unified employees and local volunteers purchased gifts for hundreds of children this holiday season during the school district's fourth annual toy drive.

In all, Glendale Unified employees and others purchased gifts for about 500 families, said Ilin Magran, coordinator of educational services for Glendale Unified.

The students served include 42 foster children, 68 homeless students and 268 students who live in low-income households.

Glendale police officer Joe Allen teamed up with the Elks Lodge to sponsor another 130 students and delivered toys and food to their families.

Volunteer Joanne Brown, who belongs to Chapter HG of P.E.O International, pitched in with $300 worth of gift cards and toys.

