Briefs: Group presents check to Clark Magnet

The Arconic Foundation presented Clark Magnet High School with a $10,000 check last Wednesday for its advanced manufacturing program, said teacher David Black.

"The Arconic Foundation's support of our engineering and manufacturing program marks the next chapter of the long-standing industry partnerships that Clark Magnet High School has developed and maintained since its opening in 1998," Black said.

The money will go toward students' participation in SkillsUSA manufacturing competitions and to develop additional curriculum in the school's effort to earn program and facility accreditation from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.

The funds will also cover the cost of new materials for the lab, Black added.

Bingo slated for Saturday

Bingo will be played on Saturday in the fourth-floor Council Rooms at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the first game will start at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $10 for 10 games, with two cards per game. Each game pays at least $100, according to event organizers.

Tickets are available at the hospital or by calling (818) 248-4957 and tickets will be held at the door. There will also be tickets on sale at the door the night of the event, though seating is limited.