Four arrested in La Crescenta on suspicion of burglary

Four people were arrested in La Crescenta early Monday morning after they were allegedly found in possession of various burglary tools, police said.

Sometime around 1 a.m., a 2002 Honda Accord was stopped near Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue after officers with the Glendale Police Department noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate displayed. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the police, said officers were able to smell marijuana coming from the car after contacting the driver.

They also discovered that three of the car’s four occupants were on probation for a burglary in Long Beach. Each was dressed similarly in bulky clothing with hoods, according to Lightfoot.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and police discovered a black mask, gloves, bent screwdriver and hammer. Lightfoot said the four were reportedly planning to burglarize a local business.

The four were arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools. Two of the occupants were underage, 15 and 17 years old.

Lightfoot said the 17-year-old was taken to juvenile hall, while the 15-year-old was released to a parent.

The other two were 18-year-old Kenny Khensouvan and 21-year-old Anthony Keo. Kehnsouvan remains in custody, while Keo was released on $20,000 bail.

