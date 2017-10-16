Burglary suspect arrested after being tackled and held by La Crescenta man

A 17-year-old boy was tackled and detained by a man after reportedly burglarizing a La Crescenta home Saturday morning, according to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a burglary call from a home in the 2800 block of Paraiso Way sometime around 8:20 a.m. Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Slater said deputies received word that a man had detained a possible suspect on the home’s frontyard.

When a deputy arrived on scene, Slater said he “saw a man holding what appeared to be a teenager down on the ground.”

He said the 17-year-old boy told deputies he had permission to be inside the house despite not having a key with him. However, Slater said that was proven not true after deputies spoke to the homeowner’s daughter.

They also found personal items from the home in the boy’s possession.

“The guy did not have permission to be in there and definitely didn’t have permission to have their stuff in his pockets,” Slater said.

The boy was subsequently booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of burglary.

