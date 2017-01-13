Trio arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a La Crescenta home

Three men are in custody after a La Crescenta home was burglarized Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Los Angeles residents Dionza Blue, Damarr Wilson and Jabriel Atkins were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary after Glendale police responded to a burglary in progress around 12:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of Santa Carlotta Avenue. The three men were seen fleeing from the home on foot, according to Glendale Police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

Officers were brought in from the Los Angeles Police Department and Glendale SWAT team to aid in the search. K-9 units from Glendale, Burbank and San Fernando police were also on scene.

All three men were in custody sometime before 5 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to call the police department at (818) 548-4911.

