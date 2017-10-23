Glendale police search for footage of suspected La Crescenta burglars

The Glendale Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a trio of suspects connected to a residential burglary Friday that sent two La Crescenta schools into lockdown.

Police first received a call about a possible residential burglary in the 4900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 9:25 a.m. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, said a witness informed police that two black men wearing hoodies had broken into a home in the neighborhood.

A nearby getaway driver then helped the men flee the area, according to Lightfoot.

She said the driver was described as a heavyset black woman in a red Cadillac that had traffic-collision damage and no license plate.

With the aid of an airship, police searched for the suspects, but were unsuccessful in finding them.

The police activity led nearby Valley View and Monte Vista elementary schools to go into brief lockdowns.

Lightfoot said nearby residents should check their home-surveillance systems on the day of and before the burglary in an effort to obtain footage that captured the suspects.

Anyone with information can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc