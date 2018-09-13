Good Samaritans help woman get out of burning apartment building

Some Good Samaritans were seen on video helping a woman out of an apartment building that caught fire in Glendale Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to the three-story building in the 800 block of East Windsor Road about 11:25 p.m., Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Julian said.
Video showed neighbors helping one woman out of her smoky apartment before firefighters made it to the scene.
When firefighters arrived, they found the fire still burning on the second floor of the building, Julian said.
At that time, they initiated an attack on the fire and began a search of the building as other fire companies arrived, Julian said.
Searchers did not find anyone else inside the building.
Two injuries were reported in the incident, Julian said.
The injuries were described as minor and the victims were not identified.
It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the fire, which was contained to a single unit, Julian said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anthony Kurzweil and Ellina Abovian work for KTLA.