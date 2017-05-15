Glendale bus crashes into store on Mother's Day

No one was injured aboard a Glendale bus after it crashed into a storefront Sunday afternoon, police said.

Sometime around 1 p.m., the Glendale Beeline 1 crashed into the front of Best Jewelry and Watch Repair on 128 W. Stocker St. The shop was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was inside.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department, said the bus was carrying passengers, but no injuries were reported.

However, KTLA-5 reported one man at the scene was sent to a local hospital with a minor injury.

The station also said the bus driver passed a field sobriety test police administered after the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

