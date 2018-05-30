Gardena man found guilty of 2015 bludgeoning death of La Crescenta relative

A Gardena man was found guilty earlier this month of killing his 73-year-old uncle in La Crescenta, authorities say.
David Xavier Bushman, 46, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury who also found an allegation of a personal use of a deadly weapon to be true.
Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, said Bushman faces 58 years to life in prison for the conviction.
The verdict stemmed from the July 2015 murder of his uncle, Arthur Palmer, who was found dead in his home in the 3000 block of Frances Avenue. According to the coroner's office, Palmer's body had "multiple blunt-force traumatic injuries."
Deputies with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station were initially called to Palmer's home after a concerned neighbor had not seen or heard from him in some time. Authorities said he was last seen three days before his body was found.
A mallet next to Palmer was recovered by investigators who found it had Bushman's DNA.
Bushman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc