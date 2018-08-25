Suspected thieves caught with trunkful of stolen car batteries in Glendale, police say

Police say a pair of Southland residents they arrested on Tuesday were responsible for a string of car battery thefts, including several in Glendale.
The Glendale Police Department first became aware of the thefts late last month after receiving multiple reports of batteries being stolen from cars parked in structures throughout the city. The cars were targeted based on the ease of opening their hoods externally, according to police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.
Authorities began to suspect a man and woman after the pair were captured multiple times by security cameras. Lightfoot said the man would open the hood and steal the battery while the woman acted as a lookout.
A Glendale officer eventually contacted 30-year-old Elvie Porter of Hawthorne and 22-year-old Los Angeles resident Kimberly Hernandez near a Park-and-Ride off of Wilson Avenue and Harvey Drive.
The two were loitering around vehicles at the lot, and Porter had a tool in his hand, according to Lightfoot. When the vehicle they were driving was located, police saw gloves, pliers and medical marijuana canisters inside.
A search uncovered 10 stolen car batteries in the trunk.
The two were placed under arrest.
Authorities believe the two are connected to a string of thefts across Southern California. They are also connected to three battery thefts that occurred the day of their arrest, Lightfoot added.
A check of their records revealed they both had suspended driver's licenses with Porter having an outstanding warrant.
Porter was also arrested several times for battery thefts and was on probation for theft. Hernandez was on probation for theft as well.
As the case remains under investigation, police are encouraging anyone with information to call (818) 548-4911.