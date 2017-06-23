Glendale police chief says ‘sanctuary state’ bill could put public at risk

Citing public safety concerns, the chief of the Glendale Police Department has come out against the so-called “sanctuary state” bill currently making its way through the California Legislature.

According to a statement released this week by the department, Glendale Police Chief Robert Castro is against Senate Bill 54, as he believes it would hinder state and local law enforcement agencies from carrying out their jobs and potentially endanger the public.

“Under the current version of the proposed bill, there are many barriers and hurdles that prevent law enforcement from partnering with federal agencies, which is essential for providing public safety,” the statement said.

However, the statement goes onto say the GPD “does not have the authority or the desire to enforce federal immigration law.”

Introduced by state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), the bill is a response to President Donald Trump’s broadening of deportation orders across the country.

If it becomes law, the bill would prevent law enforcement agencies at the state and local level from following any “hold request” issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain an immigrant. It would also prohibit agencies from using resources such as personnel, equipment or facilities on any action regarding immigration enforcement.

Currently, the city has an arrangement with ICE allowing the use of Glendale City Jail as transitory housing for individuals arrested by the agency.

Additionally, the bill would only allow officers to participate in joint task forces with other agencies and federal agencies as long as the main purpose is unrelated to immigration enforcement. Agencies in the task force would then have to file a report every six months to the state Department of Justice detailing the frequency and types of arrest being made.

These reports would then be published online.

The statement from Glendale Police said prohibiting officers from helping federal immigration agents in certain cases, such as being allowed to speak with individual suspects, could lead to a rise in arrests of undocumented people with ICE being forced to conduct immigration operations in communities.

Glendale Police also criticized the requirement to file a report every six months on an agency’s involvement in task forces.

“This requirement is unduly onerous and takes law enforcement resources away from performing public safety duties,” the statement said.

In neighboring Burbank, the police department led by Chief Scott LaChasse has not explicitly stated a position either way on the bill.

When asked to comment on the pending legislation, the Burbank Police Department offered a statement saying the agency has “no intention or a desire to become involved with the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

While the statement makes no specific mention of the bill, it said limiting communication between local law enforcement and federal agencies would be a detriment.

“Although there are times when our enforcement efforts will require partnerships with our federal allies, we will remain consistent with our existing state laws and current departmental-procedures,” the statement said.

Other law enforcement officials are split when it comes to the bill. Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has come out against it while Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart endorsed it.

Most recently Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck offered his endorsement of the bill.

