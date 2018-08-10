Catalytic converters stolen from 3 La Crescenta residents around the same time, according to sheriff’s station

Thieves struck a trio of La Crescenta residents last week, targeting their vehicles’ catalytic converters.
The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station said the thefts happened around the same time period, with residents parking their cars last Wednesday only to return later in the week, some as soon as the next day, to find their catalytic converters missing. The victims would start their engines and notice a loud, unusual sound coming from their cars, according to the sheriff’s incident reports.
The reports stated two residents noticed several screws underneath their vehicles where the converters had been, and the thefts occurred in the 2900 block of Los Olivos Lane, 5000 block of Ramsdell Avenue and 2900 block of Stevens Street.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the antipollution device contains precious metals such as platinum and palladium, which can be sold at salvage yards for around $150 or more per converter.
However, The Times also reported the cost for victims to replace the stolen auto part can be as much as $2,500.