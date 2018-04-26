Woman dining at Glendale restaurant has credit cards stolen, used at nearby department store

Two men are being sought by the Glendale Police Department for allegedly pickpocketing a woman at the Cheesecake Factory in the Americana at Brand late last month.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on March 24 as a woman was eating in the restaurant's patio area, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for Glendale police.
She said the men reportedly entered the area and went over to a table behind the woman.
One of the men allegedly then used a jacket to partially hide himself as he took the woman's purse from her chair and stole its contents.
"He took out her wallet, removed credit cards and then used his jacket to conceal the purse as he placed it next to the victim's chair," Lightfoot said. "The suspects immediately left the restaurant and pretended to not know each other after exiting."
Soon after the men left, the woman received a fraud alert on her phone saying her credit cards were used nearby to purchase three $1,000 Nordstrom gift cards.
Her credit cards were also used to purchase gift cards at a Nordstrom in Canoga Park, according to Lightfoot.
The man suspected of stealing from the woman is described as 30 to 37 years old with a medium build. The second man is described as 50 to 57 years old, having a medium to heavy build with a mustache and goatee.
Anyone with information about the two men can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc