Glendale home goes up in flames on Black Friday

A Glendale home was rendered unlivable after a fire engulfed the residence Friday morning, authorities said.

The Glendale Fire Department received word around 5:20 a.m. of a home on fire in the 3400 block of East Chevy Chase Drive.

According to the Anita Shandi, spokeswoman for the department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire as the occupants were away for the holidays.

The blaze was eventually extinguished, but the extent of the damage led authorities to declare the home unlivable, Shandi said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

