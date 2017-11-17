Reported burglary sends 2 Glendale schools into lockdown

Columbus Elementary and Glendale Montessori schools were put on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after police responded to a burglary at a nearby church, authorities said.

The burglary was reported around 7:20 a.m. at a church in the 600 block of North Pacific Avenue. Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said officers initially identified a man and woman as suspects and attempted to apprehend them.

“Some police officers came and surrounded the [church] … and the male ran away,” Suttles said.

While the woman was immediately taken into custody, the man eluded police for a few hours until a K-9 unit located him sometime around 10 a.m.

After taking him into custody, police discovered the man had been on parole for a prior burglary conviction.

Parents of students at Columbus were notified of the nearby police activity, and the lockdown was eventually lifted at both schools, Suttles said.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc