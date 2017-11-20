Authorities on the hunt for man suspected of robbing 2 Glendale banks hours apart

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a pair of banks in Glendale Monday afternoon.

The first robbery occurred sometime around 12:15 p.m. when a man entered the Citibank in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue and handed a note to a teller that demanded cash, according to Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department.

The teller complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, Suttles added.

The man fled the area by foot when police arrived on the scene.

Suttles said the same man is suspected of hitting another bank after someone at the Bank of America in the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue also reported a robbery at around 2:15 p.m.

He said police believe it’s the same man because of a similar suspect description and the close proximity to the first robbery.

“He passed a note to the bank teller that basically indicated what his intentions were, and then showed that he had a pistol in his waistband,” Suttles said.

The suspect is described as white, wearing a gray sweatshirt and standing 6 feet 5.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc