Clap for a Cause, a comedy night fundraiser benefiting the leukemia and lymphoma department at City of Hope, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 417 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

Comedians slated to perform are Chris Spencer, Aida Rodriguez, Rudy Moreno and Brett Riley.

For more information and tickets, visit johnhartcares.com.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam