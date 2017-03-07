Police and city officials donate clothes to families in need

More than 50 families went home with new pieces of clothing on Saturday thanks to a clothing drive sponsored by the Glendale Police Department's Cops for Kids program.

Families who benefited from the drive were chosen based on their need and included those who are homeless and victims of domestic violence.

City and police department employees spent two months collecting clothing for the drive, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, police spokeswoman.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Each article of clothing was examined individually and any tears or stains were repaired. Lightfoot said the clothes were displayed on racks set up in the department's community room so family members could browse through them as if they were in a department store.

"We wanted these families to feel as if they were getting the best items, and not just someone's hand-me-downs or old painting clothes," Lightfoot said.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc