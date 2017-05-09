College delivers letters to Glendale property owners seeking their interest in selling

As part of Glendale Community College officials’ hopes to expand the Garfield Campus in south Glendale, officials recently delivered letters to residents living nearby to gauge their interest in selling their properties to the college.

The letters last month went to owners of 14 different residential properties located on the same block as the Garfield Campus, said Anthony Culpepper, executive vice president of administrative services for the college.

The properties are located on South Chevy Chase Drive, East Garfield Avenue, South Adams Street and East Acacia Avenue.

The letters state that once appraisals have been completed, college officials will consider making offers “that are equivalent to the appraisal valuation of the relevant property,” Culpepper said in an email. “If any of these residential properties are purchased by the college, the college will meet the relocation needs of those who presently reside in the properties.”

The effort to expand the campus follows voter approval of Measure GC, a $325 million facilities bond, in November.

The money provides officials the means to make extensive upgrades to the college’s infrastructure, classrooms and technology — and the ability to purchase property to extend its reach in Glendale.

Also in April, the college’s board of trustees agreed to hire the Glendale-based California Eminent Domain Law Group.

However, in the college’s pursuit for property, Supt./President David Viar said he’s hopeful the college will not attempt to force home sales.

“We do not intend to go to eminent domain,” Viar recently told the trustees. “We do not wish that to be the end product, but in the event we do, government entities must follow a certain number of steps before that is done. “In order to make sure that the college follows all legal requirements, of state and federal laws to purchase property, we have engaged the eminent domain law group with expertise in that area to guide us through the process so we do it appropriately, and then, with great hope, and great care, avoid actually doing eminent domain.”

