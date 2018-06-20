Colorado Street off-ramp to be closed through next year

Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the northbound off-ramp at Colorado Street along the 5 Freeway will be closed through January.
The off-ramp, bridge and shoulders will be widened as part of $4.3-million project that’s needed for safety reasons, according to Caltrans officials.
Construction may also temporarily close the adjacent bike path, officials said.
The project will also include the replacement of a guardrail with a concrete barrier to “improve the flow of traffic and provide safety for maintenance workers and motorists,” according to a statement from the agency.
The overall project is expected to be completed in spring 2020, according to Caltrans officials.