GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Colorado Street off-ramp to be closed through next year

By
Jun 19, 2018 | 8:05 PM

Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the northbound off-ramp at Colorado Street along the 5 Freeway will be closed through January.

Advertisement

The off-ramp, bridge and shoulders will be widened as part of $4.3-million project that’s needed for safety reasons, according to Caltrans officials.

Construction may also temporarily close the adjacent bike path, officials said.

Advertisement

The project will also include the replacement of a guardrail with a concrete barrier to “improve the flow of traffic and provide safety for maintenance workers and motorists,” according to a statement from the agency.

The overall project is expected to be completed in spring 2020, according to Caltrans officials.

Advertisement
Advertisement