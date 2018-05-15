Senior at Crescenta Valley High School wins congressional art competition

Crescenta Valley High School senior Jennifer Bae won this year's congressional art competition hosted by Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who represents the 28th District.
The winners were announced during a ceremony earlier this month at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge.
Her acrylic painting titled "Have A Slice" will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, along with winners from other congressional districts across the country. Bae said she will visit the Capitol to see her painting next month.
"It's surreal," she said. "I still can't believe it's being shown there."
Bae said she was surprised to win the competition because it's her third year participating. She thinks this year she had more luck because her painting was more personal — it's a self portrait of her as an 8-year-old eating a slice of cake.
"It's really reflecting on myself more because I'm very optimistic and positive," she said. "I'm glad my personality showed through, and I think that's why they picked it."
After graduating, Bae plans to attend the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena and study to become an animator.
Abrielle Marsden, a junior at Burbank High School, won second place for her acrylic painting titled "Perception" and Alejandra Santana, a senior at John Burroughs High School, won third place for her photograph called "Sunny Light Up."
Their artwork will be displayed in Schiff's Washington D.C. and Burbank offices, respectively.
The People's Choice award went to Vilen Manukya, a junior at Village Christian School, for his graphite-and-acrylic piece titled "Path Behind the Glory."
This year's area congressional competition included 43 students representing 19 schools in the 28th District. Since 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the national competition.
The judges on this year's panel include David Warren, a former member of the Hollywood Arts Council's board of trustees, Patricia Perez, a multi-media artist at the Elysian Valley Arts Collective, and Kellye Nakahara Wallet, who is a watercolor artist and played Nurse Kellye in the TV series "M.A.S.H."
"Each year, it is an honor to see young artists from our community showcase their talent," Schiff said in a statement. "Every student involved in this competition deserves recognition, and I hope they will continue to enrich our community with their artwork."
