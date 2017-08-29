Cooling centers provide respite from heat wave in Glendale

As the National Weather Service extends its excessive heat warning in the Southland through Friday, Glendale residents without access to air conditioning are encouraged to take refuge in a trio of designated cooling centers in the city.

One center is the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St. Although most of the center’s visitors on Tuesday regularly frequent the facility, most were glad to be out of the heat.

Erlin Hidalgo, an 80-year-old resident of the city, said he typically splits his time between exercising at the center and visiting the Glendale Central Library, located across the street. Both have very good air conditioning, he said.

“It’s so hot outside,” Hidalgo added.

Leonor Bicol, who declined to give her age, said the heat has been so bad that she didn’t even bother going to the center on Monday.

“But it’s a nice place to go for seniors like me,” she said.

The center, along with the other two sites, will continue to act as cooling centers through Wednesday. The recreation center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents looking to take a break from the heat.

Each cooling station will have plenty of ice water and entertainment such as board games and pool tables to keep people occupied, according to a statement from the city.

