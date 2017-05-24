Man who stalked Sandra Bullock receives probation and 10-year restraining order

A Montrose man received five years of probation Wednesday for stalking and burglarizing the home of actress Sandra Bullock.

Joshua James Corbett, 41, pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary. In addition to probation, a 10-year protective order was issued against Corbett.

He was also ordered to seek continued treatment at a mental health facility.

On the morning of June 8, 2014, Corbett jumped a fence to access Bullock’s West Los Angeles home and broke into the residence.

The actress, who won an Academy Award for “The Blind Side” in 2010, was home alone at the time and locked herself in her bedroom after hearing a loud crash outside and seeing a man dressed in dark clothing walking up the stairs, according to the 911 call she made.

“I’m in my closet, I have a safe door in my bedroom,” Bullock told a dispatcher. “I’ve locked it, and I’m locked in the closet right now.”

Bullock also told the dispatcher she heard someone repeatedly banging on her bedroom door.

Police arrived within minutes and arrested Corbett. Officers uncovered photos of Bullock in Corbett’s pockets, as well as a letter that portrayed himself as her husband.

Corbett allegedly shouted, as he was taken away, “Sandy, I’m sorry. Please don’t press charges,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

