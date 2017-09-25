Glendale couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities have identified a couple who died of an apparent murder-suicide in a Glendale home Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office named 45-year-old Brian Valentine and 42-year-old Mary Valentine as the two who were found dead in a home in the 1500 block of East Windsor Road. The Glendale Police Department responded to a call from the home around 12:38 p.m. after family members discovered their bodies.

Sgt. Robert William, a spokesman for the department, said the two appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. He said they were in a domestic relationship, and the department was investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Ed Winter, assistant chief for the medical examiner’s office, said the Valentines were listed as ex-spouses. He said an official cause of death has not been determined as autopsies on both were still pending as of Monday afternoon.

However, Winter said Brian Valentine’s death was reported as a suicide, while Mary Valentine’s death was reported as a homicide.

