Southland residents urged to stay indoors during California wildfires

While the raging Creek fire is miles away from Glendale and Burbank, its influence is still being felt in the two cities as ash and smoke from the flames have impacted air quality.

Authorities warned residents in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding area to stay indoors as the air quality dropped to unhealthy levels because of the fire. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said people living in the impacted areas should avoid vigorous indoor or outdoor activities, and they should keep all doors and windows closed.

Local schools have taken heed of the warning.

Matt Hill, superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, said in a statement the worsening air quality led the city’s public schools to keep students indoors on Thursday.

Glendale public schools are following suit, with Glendale Unified School District advising school officials to avoid strenuous outdoor activities for students and staff.

As of noon Thursday, the Creek fire had burned more than 12,000 acres with 10% contained. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire broke out early Tuesday morning near Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Sylmar area, where it spread rapidly as a result of dry conditions.

The fire has directly affected approximately 150,000 L.A. County residents, and a mandatory evacuation order was set up for residents living north of the Foothill (210) Freeway between Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar and Haines Canyon Avenue near the western edge of La Crescenta.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc