Suspect arrested in murder of La Crescenta woman shot outside her apartment

A Lynwood man has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 9 murder of a La Crescenta woman, police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Devon White, 20, was arrested by the Glendale Police Department as a suspect in the shooting death of 67-year-old Hy Soon Oh. She was shot in the parking garage of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue.

At around 8:40 p.m., Oh had arrived home from her business in Lynwood when she was approached by someone who had followed her into the garage, according to Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William.

The person then robbed Oh, shot her and fled the area, he added.

Forensic evidence gathered at the scene allegedly linked White to the shooting.

On Aug. 17, officers from the Glendale Police Department and detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down White, a known gang member, to Los Angeles, where he was arrested. William said he was on probation at the time of his arrest.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged White on Monday with murder, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is also being charged with a special gang enhancement, alleging that he committed the murder and robbery to benefit a street gang.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

