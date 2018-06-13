Crescenta Valley Dog Park closed after illness complaints

The Crescenta Valley Dog Park was closed on Tuesday following reports from dog owners who noticed their pets became ill after visiting the site, according to officials with the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department.
The dog park will remain shut down until further notice, officials added.
After receiving reports of dogs getting sick, the department “immediately … contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which will determine the cause of illness,” according to a statement from the county.
The Department of Animal Care and Control will advise regarding how to clean the dog park, if necessary, as well as how long the park should be closed.
“We appreciate your patience, and please know that the safety of your dog is our priority,” according to the county’s statement.