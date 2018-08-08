GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Aug 07, 2018 | 8:15 PM
Community members bond with Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel during National Night Out
Harriet Hammons, of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, hugs Kathryn Barger Assistant Field Deputy Christian Daly at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station which participated in National Night Out on Tuesday. The event included a car show and a tour of the station. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

La Crescenta, north Glendale, Montrose, La Cañada residents and members of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station came together Tuesday evening for the National Night Out, an annual event where law enforcement agencies bond with the communities they are sworn to protect.

The event, held at the sheriff’s station on Briggs Avenue, featured informational booths and demonstrations held by deputies.

The event is held annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August. In addition to fostering closer relationships with the community, it also offers police agencies a way to remind residents to be more vigilant for any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

