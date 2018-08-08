Community members bond with Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel during National Night Out

La Crescenta, north Glendale, Montrose, La Cañada residents and members of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station came together Tuesday evening for the National Night Out, an annual event where law enforcement agencies bond with the communities they are sworn to protect.
The event, held at the sheriff’s station on Briggs Avenue, featured informational booths and demonstrations held by deputies.
The event is held annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August. In addition to fostering closer relationships with the community, it also offers police agencies a way to remind residents to be more vigilant for any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.