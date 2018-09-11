Crescenta Valley commemorates 9/11 with vehicle motorcade

A procession of vehicles including those from local police and fire departments snaked its way through the Crescenta Valley on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, when nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.
Now in its sixth year, the Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade was organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The motorcade included fire truck, police cruisers and vintage cars.
The vehicles traveled on a route that took them by multiple schools in La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge, along with several local fire departments and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station.
The Patriot Day event culminated with a memorial ceremony for first responders later in the evening at Bob Smith Toyota.