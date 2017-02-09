Woman suffers 'significant' injuries after she's struck by hit-and-run bicyclist

An unknown bicyclist is wanted in connection with the hit and run of a 64-year-old woman in Glendale Tuesday night, authorities say.

The woman was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Caruso Avenue around 6 p.m. when the bicyclist, traveling south on Brand, ran a red light and crashed into her. Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said the force of the impact knocked the woman down and her head struck the ground.

“The bicyclist, who was only described as a male wearing a dark jacket, was fully aware of what occurred and fled the scene,” he said. “The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with significant head and facial injuries requiring surgery.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the GPD at (818) 548-4911.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

