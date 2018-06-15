Glendale Memorial Hospital appoints new chief executive

With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Jill Welton was appointed recently to lead Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.
The healthcare company, which has hospitals across the country, transferred Welton from St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, where she served as the hospital’s chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.
She began her new role as chief executive and president locally on Monday.
During her career, Welton has gained an ability to “initiate culture change through organization turnaround with a focus on safety, quality and strategic initiatives,” according to Dignity Health officials.
“Jill’s experience, leadership and passion for delivering safe, high-quality care made her the right person at the right time to lead Glendale Memorial Hospital into the future,” said Julie J. Sprengel, Dignity Health’s Southern California senior vice president of operations, in a statement.
“Her ability to turn vision into action will help ensure the continued growth and success of this hospital,” she added.
Welton said she moved from San Francisco to Glendale just a week ago and has already experienced the community’s friendliness.
“I have known Glendale to be a gracious community and very open,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of Glendale, and I know the hospital is an integral part of the community.”
Welton said she is spending the first few days of her new job speaking with hospital leaders, physicians, staff members and patients to better understand the hospital’s operations. Then, she’s zeroing in on patient safety.
She said she hopes to continue Glendale Memorial Hospital’s culture of transparency and openness and is excited to continue working for Dignity Health.
“Dignity Health is a great company that is consumer and patient-safety-focused to provide high-quality care,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed working for a system where those are their values.”