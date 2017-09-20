Burglars, one posing as utility worker, target 88-year-old woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of men suspected of committing a distraction burglary of the home of an 88-year-old woman in Glendale on Sept. 13.

The incident occurred sometime around 4:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Garden Street, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department.

The incident began when a man knocked on the woman’s door and claimed to be with “Los Angeles Power.”

Lightfoot said the man led the woman to an alley behind her house and distracted her for about 15 minutes. When the woman returned inside her home, she found that her jewelry, cash and other personal items had been stolen.

Lightfoot said the man who knocked on the woman’s door was described as Latino, 5 feet 7, around 40 and 50 years old and between 150 and 170 pounds. The man was light skinned, clean shaven and wore a shirt with the name “L.A. Power” on it.

According to Lightfoot, a second man was also seen on the woman’s property.

He is described as a clean-shaven Latino, 5 feet 5, around 30 to 40 years old with light skin and short black hair.

Anyone with information may call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc