Crescenta Valley High students set up ‘The Domino Effect’

Oct 26, 2018 | 2:20 PM
A girl who doesn’t speak, played by Dahlia Del Castillo, sitting, and her mother, played by Emma Khodaverdian, perform in a scene with a teacher (Sofia Bentivegna) and a doctor (Lucas Fietkiewicz) in “The Domino Effect,” being presented at Crescenta Valley High School. (Courtesy of Eliza Park)

“The Domino Effect,” a play by Fin Kennedy about a 15-year-old girl who doesn’t speak, opened this week at Cresenta Valley High School.

In the play, the silent girl learns through an ancient set of dominoes and an antiques dealer that small actions can lead to big, unintended consequences.

The final performance of the production, directed by Amy Matalas, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the MacDonald Auditorium, 4400 Ramsdell Ave.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students with a high school ID and $8 for children accompanied by an adult.

