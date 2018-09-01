Man arrested for elder abuse after allegedly punching 76-year-old, Glendale police say

Glendale police say a local transient assaulted a 76-year-old man last Saturday night after he was confronted over his behavior in a bakery.
Donald Tate, 41, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after authorities received word of an altercation outside Pouri Bakery at 109 S. Adams St.
Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said Tate was in the bakery at about 7:30 p.m. when he began to touch various baked goods at the business.
His behavior made a woman working at the bakery uncomfortable, she said.
The 76-year-old man told Tate to stop. In response, according to Lightfoot, he started to “yell aggressively” back at the man.
When the man walked out of the store, Tate followed him and allegedly struck him twice in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. When the 76-year-old attempted to get up, Tate pushed him back to the ground, Lightfoot said.
Tate then left the area. His alleged victim suffered several abrasions on his head but did not require medical attention.
Officers found Tate a short distance away near South Belmont and East Harvard streets where he was placed under arrest.
Lightfoot said Tate was belligerent while in custody, yelling out multiple expletives and actively resisting being placed into jail.
In addition to being arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, Tate was also booked on suspicion of willfully resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.