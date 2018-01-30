11-month-old unharmed after stroller gets pinned to wall in suspected Glendale drunk-driving collision

An 11-month-old baby and 7-year-old boy escaped relatively unscathed Saturday evening after a suspected drunk driver careened onto a Glendale sidewalk in the direction of pedestrians, police say.
The children were with two adults at the time of the incident when a black Camaro jumped a curb near Brand Boulevard and Maple Street after hitting a parked car around 10:30 p.m. The Glendale Police Department said the 7-year-old and an adult were able to jump out of the way, while the Camaro pinned a stroller the baby was strapped into against a glass wall.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the department, said the baby was uninjured.
"Just the way the stroller was pushed up against the window and stopped there … they got very lucky, to tell you the truth," he said.
The 7-year-old and the two adults suffered minor injuries.
The Camaro was involved in another collision earlier that night when it struck a vehicle near Brand Boulevard and Harvard Street, according to Suttles. The driver of the Camaro fled the scene, Suttles said.
The same driver allegedly attempted to flee from the scene of the second collision, but witnesses nearby were able to detain him. Suttles said the driver suffered some injuries in a scuffle with witnesses.
"[The witnesses] had to do what they had to do to keep him there since he was fighting them," Suttles said.
The driver was later identified as 32-year-old Luis Tecun, a Glendale resident.
Tecun failed a field sobriety test at the scene, and officers also found several opened and unopened cans of beer in his vehicle. Tecun had a prior DUI arrest and was driving on a suspended license, according to Suttles.
He is currently being held on $100,000 bail.
