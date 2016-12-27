New dual-enrollment program allows Glendale Unified students more access to GCC

High school students attending Glendale Unified schools will have a greater opportunity next year to enroll in college-level courses under a new dual-enrollment program initiated by state legislation that took effect earlier this year.

Previously, local high school students could enroll in college-level courses outside of regular school hours.

Now, under Assembly Bill 288, high school students may enroll in college-level courses that will be offered during the regular school day and earn up to 15 units with Glendale Community College, instead of the six units they could earn before.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Both Glendale Community College and Glendale Unified officials approved a memorandum of understanding on the new dual-enrollment program this month.

Under the agreement, courses taken at Glendale Unified schools will be taught by local college faculty, and officials expect to instruct about 300 high school students a year.

The impetus for the program is to better prepare students for college and careers, in addition to targeting high school students who are not necessarily college-bound by making their transition from high school to college — if they choose to pursue a post-graduate education — a little more seamless, according to school officials.

For that reason, courses offered will be tied to industries covered at Glendale Community College, leading students to earn either a certificate or credential.

High school students may enroll in a variety of courses including medical-office administration, digital illustration or architecture.

Burbank Unified falls within the Los Angeles Community College District's jurisdiction, and Glendale Community College officials will look into creating a similar agreement with that district as well, according to David Viar, superintendent/president of Glendale Community College.

"That is the next step after we take care of our own service area, [the] Glendale Unified School District," Viar said.

--

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan