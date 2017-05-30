DUI-related arrests low in Burbank, Glendale for Memorial Day weekend

As with previous holidays, police officers were on the look-out for would-be drunk drivers in Glendale and Burbank over Memorial Day weekend.

The Burbank Police Department did not conduct a DUI checkpoint over the holiday weekend. However, the Burbank police did make two DUI-related arrests.

Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green said one of the arrests was made around 4:40 a.m. Monday after a car side-swiped a parked vehicle.

He said the fewer arrests can be attributed to constant reminders from law enforcement agencies nationwide about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“I think the low number of DUI arrests over the weekend in Burbank is a good sign that the message is getting through to our community,” Green said. “With so many alternative transportation options available these days, like Uber and Lyft, there is no reason people should be driving a vehicle while under the influence.”

The Glendale Police Department held saturation patrols across the city from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. During that period, 39 motorists suspected of driving under the influence were stopped.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the department, said nine field sobriety tests were administered. Two people were arrested for drunk driving, while one was booked for drugged driving. Their cars were subsequently towed.

She said one arrest was made for a weapons violation and three citations were issued.

