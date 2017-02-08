'It has us puzzled.' Police suspend search for missing Glendale woman

Authorities have suspended the search for a 20-year-old Glendale woman who has been missing since Jan. 28.

Search-and-rescue efforts to find Elaine Park ended when police were unable to find any new leads into her disappearance after scouring the Malibu coast for three days. Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said the investigation will refocus on interviewing Park's family and friends as well as going through previously obtained evidence.

"Several friends have come forward and shared some information, not as to where she is, but as far as her life and things that could be helpful to the investigation," William said.

She was last seen with her boyfriend. Two days later, Park's family reported her missing after not hearing back from her. On Feb. 2, Park's car was found parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, William said.

The keys to the abandoned vehicle were found inside, along with several personal items, including Park's cellphone and laptop.

William said Park's boyfriend is not a suspect in her disappearance, and there hasn't been any indication of foul play.

"Since we can't find her, we don't even know if she's in the immediate area (of Malibu) or if somebody picked her up or took her away," William said. "It has us puzzled."

Park is described as 5 feet 6 and approximately 125 pounds. She has long brown hair with blond tips. She also has a tattoo of a cow's skull on the upper part of her left arm with another tattoo of an unknown design on the lower half of the same arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

