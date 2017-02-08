Glendale Unified and GCC are using district-based voting for the first time. Here are the candidates you can vote for

The Glendale Unified School District and Glendale Community College will, for the first time, use a district-based voting system in the April 4 election.

The Glendale City Council race will still be done on an at-large basis.

These graphics outline where the voting districts are located within the boundaries of the school district and college, and identify which candidates live in which district.

In the race for a seat on the Glendale Community College board of trustees, Ann Ransford and Armine Hacopian are running unopposed in Districts 2 and 3, respectively.

Three residents will vie for a seat to represent District 4. Those candidates include Rondi Werner, Yvette Vartanian Davis and Victor Garcia Jr.

In the Glendale Unified school board race, Vardan Stepanyan is up against Greg Krikorian in District B. Incumbent Armina Gharpetian will run unopposed in District C.

Shant Sahakian and Joal Ryan will face off for a seat in District D.

