Glendale voters may move municipal elections to match state primaries

With 2.5% of precincts reporting, 4,814, or 81%, of voters supported Measure P, which would amend the city’s charter to comply with the California Voter Participation Rights Act. The act prohibits local governments from holding municipal elections on a date other than a statewide election day if the voter turnout for the previous four local elections is “at least 25% less than the average voter turnout for the previous four statewide elections.”