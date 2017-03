The City Election Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday to issue emergency vote-by-mail ballots to residents who want to vote before the municipal election on April 4 and will not be able to go to their regular polling places.

The center is in the community room in the Glendale Police Headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit glendalevotes.org or call (818) 937-8687.

