60-year-old resident identified in fatal Glendale house fire

Authorities have identified a Glendale man who died on Nov. 21 after being rescued from his burning home.

Ezekiel Williams, 60, became trapped in his home in the 100 block of West Windsor Road when it caught fire around 1 p.m. A second person was also in the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape, according to Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Anita Shandi.

Williams was eventually rescued by fire crews and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.

According to Ed Winter, spokesman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Williams died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body. His death was ruled an accident.

The fire was eventually extinguished by 2:40 p.m. but destroyed much of the home’s interior and roof.

In the wake of the incident, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for the family of Williams in order to aid in their recovery.

The campaign’s goal was to raise $5,000 for Williams’ 81-year-old mother, Sandy, in order to replace clothing, medications and other necessities destroyed in the fire.

Within five days, it raised $5,521.

