Two women struck by vehicle crossing Glendale street; one dies as other is in stable condition

Glendale police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred last Wednesday that left one pedestrian dead.

Two women, ages 63 and 85, were crossing an unmarked crosswalk on North Columbus Avenue near Palm Drive sometime around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 when a vehicle traveling south on Columbus collided into them.

The two women sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The 85-year-old died from her injuries, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department.

The 63-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Lightfoot said the driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, remained at the scene after the collision.

The woman is considered at fault for failing to yield to the two pedestrians. Lightfoot added that speed is currently not considered a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc