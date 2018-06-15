Father and son arrested after probation check yields weapons, drugs and thousands in cash, Glendale police say

Authorities said around $100,000 in cash, 158 marijuana plants and several firearms were recovered from a Glendale home on Wednesday during a probation-compliance check.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Armed Unit were in the 1300 block of Blossom Street around 9:25 p.m. to conduct the check on two brothers, 24-year-old Vahe Harutyunyan and 22-year-old Garik Aroutiounian. According to the department, the officers encountered Harutyunyan at the home, along with his father, Norik Harutyunyan, and two other family members.
Garik Aroutiounian was not at home at the time of the probation check.
Officers searched through the home and found one of the rooms had been converted into an illegal marijuana-grow operation. In addition to the plants, the department said about 3 pounds of marijuana were found in bags.
During the search, police recovered a .22-caliber, assault-style rifle, a .50-caliber handgun and a loaded, .32-caliber Beretta rifle. About $100,000 in cash was also found hidden in a couch.
Both Harutyunyan and his father were taken into custody and booked on drug and weapons violations.
Authorities said members of Glendale’s code-enforcement department conducted an inspection of the home and found “numerous violations and unpermitted additions.” The home was deemed unsafe and had its electricity disconnected.
A yellow tag was placed on the structure, meaning access to it is severely limited to its occupants until required repairs are made.