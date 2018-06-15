Father and son arrested after probation check yields weapons, drugs and thousands in cash, Glendale police say

Officers with the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Armed Unit were in the 1300 block of Blossom Street around 9:25 p.m. to conduct the check on two brothers, 24-year-old Vahe Harutyunyan and 22-year-old Garik Aroutiounian. According to the department, the officers encountered Harutyunyan at the home, along with his father, Norik Harutyunyan, and two other family members.