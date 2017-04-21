Glendale tallies up election final results

The results are in. Glendale finalized the outcome of its municipal election Friday as the last of the vote-by-mail and provisional ballots were counted.

In the race for City Council, incumbent Ara Najarian received the most votes — 9,962. Challenger Vrej Agajanian came in second with 9,551 votes, followed by incumbent Zareh Sinanyan, who received 9,504 votes.

With two contested seats up for grabs on the Glendale Unified school board, Greg Krikorian came out on top in the District B race with 3,638 votes, while Vardan Stepanyan garnered 754.

For District D, Shant Sahakian won with 2,254 votes, compared to Joal Ryan’s 1,664.

Armina Gharpetian ran unopposed for the District C seat and received 3,830 votes.

In the race for the Glendale Community College board, current trustees Ann Ransford and Armine Hacopian ran unopposed for their seats in Districts 2 and 3, respectively. Ransford received 4,294 votes, while Hacopian got 3,689.

Yvette Vartanian Davis won in the race for District 4, receiving 1,980 votes. Victor Garcia Jr. and Rondi Werner received 492 and 623 votes, respectively.

The seats for city clerk and treasurer were not contested. Ardashes Kassakhian got 15,347 votes for city clerk, while Rafi Manoukian received 14,703 for treasurer.

Meanwhile, Measure L passed with 16,707 votes in support and 2,965 votes against. The measure limits the number of terms council members can serve consecutively to three, or 12 years in office.

Najarian was the only City Council candidate who did not support imposing term limits.

The election results will go before the City Council during its May 1 meeting to be certified and adopted.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc