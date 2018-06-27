Glendale Fire Department holds promotion ceremony

A group of firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department received promotions on June 21 during a special ceremony at Fire Station 21.
The firefighters were sworn into their new positions by Fire Chief Greg Fish during the badge-pinning ceremony as friends and family members looked on.
Scott McMahon, Craig Hammond and Juan Perez were promoted to fire captains, while Matthew Safranek, Kevin Stockton and David Monheim received promotions to fire engineers.
The department also promoted Zareh Sohbatian, Brendan Moyers, Christian Stephenson, Michael Vasquez, Leo Metoyer and Shane Hoeft to firefighter paramedics.
Patrica Mundo was promoted to the position of fire prevention inspector.