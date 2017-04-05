Traffic stop leads to arrest of man reportedly in possession of cocaine and concealed handgun

A Tujunga man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine and a handgun, authorities say.

Hector Sanchez, 35, was stopped near Foothill Boulevard and Lowell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after police noticed he was driving without a license plate displayed. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department, said officers initially noticed a handgun magazine on the passenger seat of Sanchez’s car after pulling him over.

Lightfoot said officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a Glock 9-millimeter handgun in the glove compartment as well as a white powder-like substance resembling cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A license plate was also found on the rear passenger seat.

“A search of Sanchez revealed a gun holster attached to his waistband,” Lightfoot said.

He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of cocaine.

