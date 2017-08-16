Roosevelt Middle School’s new principal welcomes students back to campus

As Wednesday morning marked the first day of school for the Glendale Unified School District, it was also Kyle Bruich’s first day as principal at Roosevelt Middle School.

Bruich is among four new principals joining the district this year with about 26,000 students returning to school campuses undergoing renovations as part of a $270-million Measure S bond approved by voters in 2011.

Bruich’s excitement was visible as he welcomed parents and reassured nervous students they would “get through [the day] together” as students walked through the school gates.

Previously, Bruich was a teacher in Fontana before taking on roles in Glendale Unified as assistant principal at Wilson Middle School and later Hoover High School.

Bruich took over as Roosevelt’s principal after former Principal Mary Mason was promoted to be Glendale Unified’s director of teaching and learning.

In an interview, Bruich said his new position will allow him to be more than “a piece of the puzzle” in education.

“As principal, you really have the opportunity to make a huge difference — clear roadblocks for teachers, help parents navigate the complex school system and really make sure students have an opportunity to learn and grow,” Bruich said.

Instead of instructing in a traditional classroom, Bruich said he will teach students life skills instead of academia. Coming from a family of teachers, he said he sees himself teaching his whole life.

For incoming seventh-grader Heavenli Dieguez, 11, the first day of school was the start of new beginnings.

“I’m excited for a new change in life and a new school to discover,” Heavenli said.

She plans to join the robotics club and the soccer team. The possibility of making new friends made her eager for summer to end, she added.

Although Alec Vardanyan, 12, had hoped summer would last longer, he said he was looking forward to learning about history, his favorite subject.

Bella Romero, 12, said she was nervous but excited to have some of her friends in her class, especially starting at a new school where she “doesn’t know half the people” on campus.

Other leadership changes in Glendale Unified include:

Armineh Alexan is the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School. She came from the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she was principal at Clifford Math and Technology Magnet.

The new principal at Rosemont Middle School is Scott Anderle, who took over for former principal Cynthia Livingston, who retired. Anderle most recently served as Glendale Unified’s assistant director of student support services.

Also, the Glendale Unified school board on Tuesday approved promoting Rene Valdes, currently principal at Daily High School, to be the district’s new director of student support services, replacing Anderle.

School officials said the search for a new principal at Daily High will begin immediately.

