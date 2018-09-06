Glendale fire chief to retire at the end of the month

After more than 30 years with the city of Glendale, Fire Chief Greg Fish is set to say goodbye to the fire department when he retires at the end of this month.
Fish’s last day on the job will be Sept. 28, a little over three years after he assumed command of the Glendale Police Department on Sept. 22, 2015. A native of Sun Valley, Fish joined the department in 1987 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming a fire captain in 1998 and a battalion chief in 2007.
His connection to the city goes beyond his time with the department, though, because he also attended Glendale Community College. Fish later taught at the college as a fire science instructor.
In a written statement, City Manager Yasmin Beers applauded Fish for his years of service.
“He is a local success story dedicated to his community. He will be sorely missed and will be difficult to replace,” she said.
The city has appointed deputy chiefs Bill Lynch and Silvio Lanzas to each serve as interim fire chief after Fish’s departure. Authorities said the appointments were to “ensure a smooth leadership transition” before hiring a new chief to take over the department.
Lynch will head the department from Sept. 29 to Nov. 30, while Lanzas will serve as the interim chief from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.