Local middle school student wins praise for flute performance

Wilson Middle School student Sonya Siegel-Chanen won accolades from the Glendale school board this week for her flute performance during a festival held last month.

In May, she performed music by the Italian composer Benedetto Marcello during the California Music Educators Assn.’s State Solo and Ensemble Festival held at Azusa Pacific University.

Sonya was the only Glendale student to qualify for the festival, in which 50 students participated, said her mother Rachel Siegel.

